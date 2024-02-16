Insider Selling: AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CFO Sells 5,973 Shares of Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Joseph Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of AMETEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $173.70 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. AMETEK's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

