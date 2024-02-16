Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $220,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,664.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Core & Main Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $44.79.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
