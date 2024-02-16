Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $220,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,664.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Core & Main Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $44.79.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Stories

