Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) VP Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,765,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,698.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE CNM opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

