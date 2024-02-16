Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) VP Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,765,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,698.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Core & Main Price Performance
NYSE CNM opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNM
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Core & Main
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.