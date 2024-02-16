Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells 1,164 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Equinix Trading Up 5.1 %
EQIX opened at $874.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $814.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $779.50. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $881.80.
Equinix Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.17.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.
