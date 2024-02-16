Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $229,075.17 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $229,075.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,080.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,080 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $40,922.40.
  • On Tuesday, January 2nd, Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $120,947.20.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $12.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,142,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,333,000 after acquiring an additional 991,959 shares in the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $86,836,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,875,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,546,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,562,000 after acquiring an additional 423,251 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIMS. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.27.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

