Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $229,075.17 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $229,075.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,080.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,080 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $40,922.40.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $120,947.20.
Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $12.34.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIMS. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.27.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
