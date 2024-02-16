Insider Selling: Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Director Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at $619,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU opened at $24.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after buying an additional 2,595,279 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 2,015,138 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.2% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,849,681 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $40,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,630.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,189,512 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

