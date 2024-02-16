InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) vs. NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Critical Comparison

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for InspireMD and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

InspireMD currently has a consensus target price of $4.85, indicating a potential upside of 79.63%. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.20, indicating a potential upside of 109.52%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than InspireMD.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -353.86% -64.05% -52.23% NeuroOne Medical Technologies -607.27% -198.70% -154.43%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares InspireMD and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

InspireMD has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of InspireMD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of InspireMD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InspireMD and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $5.47 million 10.64 -$18.49 million ($1.52) -1.78 NeuroOne Medical Technologies $1.95 million 13.96 -$11.86 million ($0.65) -1.62

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InspireMD. InspireMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroOne Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NeuroOne Medical Technologies beats InspireMD on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

