Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on IBP. Truist Financial lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBP
Installed Building Products Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Installed Building Products
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.