Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$235.00 at TD Securities

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFC. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Intact Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$236.40.
In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.
