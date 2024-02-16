Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$247.00 at Raymond James

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IFC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Intact Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$236.40.

TSE IFC opened at C$227.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$206.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$201.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$182.01 and a 12-month high of C$228.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

