IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Price Up 2.5%

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.54) and last traded at GBX 278.40 ($3.52). 231,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 284,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271.60 ($3.43).

Separately, Shore Capital lowered shares of IntegraFin to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 288.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 254.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £922.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,856.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

