Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,550,365. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after buying an additional 8,348,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,259,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ICE opened at $136.89 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.