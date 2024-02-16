Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) President Sells $3,768,677.80 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

On Monday, December 4th, Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,159,278.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $136.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $1,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.