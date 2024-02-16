Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,424 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $50,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $74.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -46.52 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $4,427,509.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,469,643.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,822 shares of company stock valued at $18,616,176. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

