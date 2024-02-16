Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Intrum AB (publ) Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

