Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $21.98. Approximately 790,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 949,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBC. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

