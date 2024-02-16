Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Trading Down 8.8%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report) was down 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 9,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Invesque Trading Down 8.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.47.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 15, 2023, the company owned a portfolio of 76 properties, such as 56 assisted living and memory care facilities, 13 skilled nursing facilities, 4 transitional care properties, and 3 medical office buildings in the United States; and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

