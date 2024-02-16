Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,484 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 223% compared to the average volume of 2,006 put options.

SSR Mining Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $980.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SSRM. TD Securities lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,178,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,455,000 after buying an additional 180,685 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 23.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 2.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.