IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.64.

IQVIA stock opened at $241.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.83 and a 200-day moving average of $211.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $243.82.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,078,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,877,071,000 after buying an additional 704,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,899,660,000 after purchasing an additional 207,148 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,460,000 after purchasing an additional 80,189 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

