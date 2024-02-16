IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $235.38 and last traded at $230.64, with a volume of 429326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.27.

The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,078,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,877,071,000 after purchasing an additional 704,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,899,660,000 after acquiring an additional 207,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IQVIA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,460,000 after purchasing an additional 80,189 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

