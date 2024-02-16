iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.49. Approximately 1,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 37,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Get iShares MSCI Qatar ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

About iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.