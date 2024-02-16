iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.49. Approximately 1,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 37,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.
iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000.
About iShares MSCI Qatar ETF
The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Qatar ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.