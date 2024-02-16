ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 501,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 235,896 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $49,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ITT by 30.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,732,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,581,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ITT by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,732,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ITT by 4.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ITT by 1.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ITT opened at $124.92 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.82 and a 1-year high of $127.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s payout ratio is 23.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

