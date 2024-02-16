J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 209 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Integer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Integer by 2.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Integer by 87.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 1.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR opened at $99.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.00. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.17.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

