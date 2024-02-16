J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $491,000 Stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam bought a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $39,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $39,006.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 0.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho raised shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on GitLab

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.