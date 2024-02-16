J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $581,000 in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,079 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,660,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,942,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2,804.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,235,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,735 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,854,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $283,895.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,906,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,216,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura cut shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

