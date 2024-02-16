J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $560,000 Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,872,000 after acquiring an additional 484,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,175,000 after acquiring an additional 339,827 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after buying an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy



DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

