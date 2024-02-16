J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,010 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

