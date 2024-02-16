J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,514,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,246 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $71.37 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $72.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

