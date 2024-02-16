J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,817 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 176,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 50,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in KB Home by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 329,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,246,000 after buying an additional 149,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,296,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Up 2.2 %

KBH stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $53.35.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

