J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 18,709 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,709 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $98.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.43. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,460.62 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.12.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,852. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

