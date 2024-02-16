Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNV stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

