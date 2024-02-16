Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 88.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,635,000 after purchasing an additional 295,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 351.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 279,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,350,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 87,932 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0296 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.