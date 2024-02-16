Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,459 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 254.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

