Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,057,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $41.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.03. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $97.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQM. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

