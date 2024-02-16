Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,646 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,646 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAPR. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,759,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 18.9% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 230,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 36,662 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $920,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 234.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS BAPR opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

