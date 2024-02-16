JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Trading Down 7.8%

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.51. Approximately 1,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

JD Bancshares Trading Down 7.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33.

JD Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from JD Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

About JD Bancshares

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

