Jet2 (LON:JET2) Given New GBX 1,900 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,850 ($23.36) to GBX 1,900 ($24.00) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jet2 Trading Down 0.1 %

Jet2 stock opened at GBX 1,358 ($17.15) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,288.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,161.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09. Jet2 has a 12 month low of GBX 960 ($12.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,403 ($17.72). The stock has a market cap of £2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 743.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.26.

Jet2 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio is currently 655.74%.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

