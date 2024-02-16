John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the January 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HTY opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $5.47.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

