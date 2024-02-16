JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $140.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

ABNB stock opened at $157.69 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $158.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,444,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 747.8% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

