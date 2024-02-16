JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $240.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 98.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAR. StockNews.com raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $121.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.36. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $251.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.06.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $2.95. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 824.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 101.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

