Kenny Wilson Purchases 172 Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Kenny Wilson acquired 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($188.99).
Kenny Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 11th, Kenny Wilson bought 164 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £149.24 ($188.48).
Dr. Martens Stock Performance
Shares of DOCS stock opened at GBX 93.55 ($1.18) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.79. Dr. Martens plc has a 52-week low of GBX 72.25 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 174.70 ($2.21). The stock has a market cap of £899.59 million, a PE ratio of 935.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48.
Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend
About Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dr. Martens
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.