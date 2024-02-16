Kenny Wilson Purchases 172 Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Kenny Wilson acquired 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($188.99).

Kenny Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Kenny Wilson bought 164 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £149.24 ($188.48).

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

Shares of DOCS stock opened at GBX 93.55 ($1.18) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.79. Dr. Martens plc has a 52-week low of GBX 72.25 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 174.70 ($2.21). The stock has a market cap of £899.59 million, a PE ratio of 935.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

About Dr. Martens

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

