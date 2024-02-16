Knowles (NYSE:KN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

NYSE:KN opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. Knowles has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Knowles had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

