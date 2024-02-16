L.M. Kohn & Company Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.1% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 444,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,472,000 after buying an additional 29,215 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 141,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after buying an additional 97,270 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 559,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $71,089,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $169.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $175.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $961,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,093,102 shares of company stock worth $4,134,931,010. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

