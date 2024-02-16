Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $107.97 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 123.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LAMR

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.