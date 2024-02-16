LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) versus Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTRQ) Financial Review

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) and Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTRQ – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and Venator Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Venator Materials -18.19% -47.15% -8.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and Venator Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft 0 7 0 0 2.00 Venator Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and Venator Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A ($1.03) -25.82 Venator Materials $2.17 billion 47.52 -$188.00 million ($3.28) -294.21

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venator Materials. Venator Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Venator Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Venator Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft beats Venator Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates. The Consumer Protection segment provides material protection products, including antimicrobial active ingredients and formulations; disinfectant, hygiene, and preservative solutions; flavors and fragrances; and precursors and intermediates for the agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and specialty chemicals industries, as well as technologies for the treatment of water and other liquids. The Specialty Additives segment offers lubricants, polymer and lubricant additives, colorants, phosphorous-based or brominated flame retardants, plasticizers, and bromine derivatives for various applications of rubber, plastic, paint, construction, and electrical industries. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides basic and fine chemicals, organometallics, and inorganic pigments for the coloring of construction materials as well as paints and coatings. The segment serves agrochemical, automotive, construction, aromas and flavors, semiconductors and photovoltaic, and color pigments industries. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

About Venator Materials

(Get Free Report)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; and colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganic chemicals, and driers for construction, coatings, plastics, cosmetics, inks, catalyst, and laminates. This segment also offers wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications to prolong the life through protection from decay, fungal, and insect attack; timber treatment chemicals for use in decking, fencing, and other residential outdoor wood structures; and industrial construction products for use in telephone poles, and salt water piers and pilings. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Stockton-On-Tees, the United Kingdom. On May 14, 2023, Venator Materials PLC, along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.