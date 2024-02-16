Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS opened at $54.97 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $65.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

