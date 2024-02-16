Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Lee Enterprises Stock Down 1.2 %

LEE stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Lee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $19.42.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.72). Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Lee Enterprises by 10.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 44.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.