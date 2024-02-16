Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Trading Down 7.7%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 30,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 49,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Legend Power Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of C$15.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.0188571 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

