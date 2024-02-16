Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LBRT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $21.72.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,522,000 after acquiring an additional 893,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,720,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,948,000 after acquiring an additional 734,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,443,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,314,000 after acquiring an additional 404,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,132 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,751 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

