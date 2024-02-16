Lifesci Capital Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunovant in a research note issued on Monday, February 12th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.65) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.67). The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.83) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

IMVT opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07.

In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $114,783.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,547.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 3,027 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $114,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,547.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $147,032.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,525,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,624 shares of company stock worth $1,248,375 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Immunovant by 2,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

